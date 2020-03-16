Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,421 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

WDAY opened at $137.76 on Monday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $125.04 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,476 shares of company stock worth $54,915,389 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.