Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,224 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

