Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,842 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,435,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,555 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

