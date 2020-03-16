Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 14.40. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

