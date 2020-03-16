Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cott by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 137.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter worth about $4,312,000.

NYSE:COT opened at $11.70 on Monday. Cott Corp has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 585.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

