Atria Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Harsco by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

