Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,476 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 329,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,432 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 389,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $63.35 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17.

