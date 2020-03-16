Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,090 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

EPAY stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.21. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

