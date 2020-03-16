Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

