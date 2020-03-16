Atria Investments LLC Has $206,000 Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.15 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.