Atria Investments LLC Invests $206,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

