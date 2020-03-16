Atria Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 205,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 355,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

