Atria Investments LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 406,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 177,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $31.29 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

