Atria Investments LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.