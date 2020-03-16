Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

