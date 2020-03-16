Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,722 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 993,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.