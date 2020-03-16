Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MILN opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

