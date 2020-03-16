Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 445.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 837,994 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after buying an additional 667,301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,189,000 after buying an additional 665,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after buying an additional 485,197 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

IAA stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. IAA has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

