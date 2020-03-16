Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,006 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,408.33.

NYSE RIO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

