Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $133.17 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

