Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $210.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.