Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 31.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,290 shares of company stock worth $3,979,726. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

