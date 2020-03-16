Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,053 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 228,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 288,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $4,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of TGH opened at $7.00 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.20%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

