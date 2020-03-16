Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,755 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

