Atria Investments LLC Sells 222 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $95.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.42. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

