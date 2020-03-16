Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

