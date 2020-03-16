Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

