Atria Investments LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.