Atria Investments LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $48.80 on Monday. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

