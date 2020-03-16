Atria Investments LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $20.86 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

