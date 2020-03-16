Atria Investments LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 594,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 499,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

