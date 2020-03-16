Atria Investments LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $275.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.89. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

