Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

