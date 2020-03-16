Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

