Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

