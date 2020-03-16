Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $904,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Pearson PLC has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

