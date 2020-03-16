AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns News Impact Score of -2.57

Media coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a daily sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AT&T’s score:

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T opened at $34.47 on Monday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.