Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.