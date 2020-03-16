Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDMO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

