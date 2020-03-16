Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $469,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

