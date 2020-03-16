B. Riley Weighs in on TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

