Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BAD opened at C$23.23 on Friday. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$21.53 and a 12 month high of C$49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

