Badger Daylighting’s (BADFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

BADFF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

