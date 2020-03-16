Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 11.03% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.71. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

