Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Has $89.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,250,000 shares during the period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up about 13.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 5.96% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $89,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $511,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,701. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

