Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Invests $133.02 Million in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,016,000. Constellation Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 19.8% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

