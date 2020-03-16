Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$291,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,229,565.35.

Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

