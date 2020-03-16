Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.48 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

