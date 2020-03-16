Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.