Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 24,990 Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spotify by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $131.56 on Monday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

